Woman arrested over man's killing in St. Paul

The 49-year-old was arrested in Minneapolis.

St. Paul Police Department

Police investigating a man's death in St. Paul have arrested a woman.

St. Paul Police Department confirmed Sunday afternoon that the 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis in connection with the Friday killing.

She has been booked into Ramsey County Jail pending formal charges.

The deceased, now believed to be a man in his late 50s, was found following a welfare check at a senior living apartment building on the 700 block of East Seventh Street in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood just before 7 p.m. Friday.

While it was first unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or not, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and SPPD’s forensic team determined the man had been shot by someone else.

