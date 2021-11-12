Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Woman, boy killed in four-vehicle crash in snowy conditions on the Iron Range
Publish date:

Woman, boy killed in four-vehicle crash in snowy conditions on the Iron Range

A girl suffered life-threatening injuries, with two more injured.
Author:

Credit: KOMU PHOTOS/ Eric Staszczak via Flickr

A girl suffered life-threatening injuries, with two more injured.

Police investigating a four-vehicle crash in snowy conditions on Minnesota's Iron Range have confirmed that a woman and a boy have died.

The Minnesota State Patrol provided an update midday Friday to the crash that happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday on a snowy and icy Hwy. 135 in Gilbert. St. Louis County. 

They have confirmed that killed in the crash was Betty Smith, 32, of Aurora, Minnesota, who was driving a Toyota Corolla.

Also killed was a passenger in the Corolla, identified as 11-year-old Dakota Smith, also of Aurora.

Also injured in the crash was a 10-year-old girl. She is in a critical condition at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth.

A third child in the car, a 6-year-old boy also from Aurora, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news

The Minnesota State Patrol has said the fatal crash happened on Hwy. 135 in Gilbert just before 4 p.m. Thursday when Smith lost control in snowy/icy conditions and crossed over the centerline, hitting an eastbound Toyota Yaris.

The Corolla was then hit by an eastbound Chevy Malibu, which t-boned the Corolla, with a Volkswagen Passat then rear-ending the Malibu.

The driver of the Malibu, a 51-year-old man from Biwabik, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Next Up

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Woman, boy killed in four-vehicle crash on the Iron Range

A girl suffered life-threatening injuries, with two more injured.

ashley Carlson
MN News

Plan to conduct new searches for missing mother during MN hunting season

Ashley Miller-Carlson has not been seen since her car was found partially submerged in September.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

MN reveals how many vaccinated people have died from COVID-19

The vaccines remain extremely effective at preventing illness, hospitalization and death.

state patrol
MN News

Search is on for semi truck driver who struck woman, fled scene

The 42-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Since delta, COVID deaths have mostly come from Greater Minnesota

The 7-county metro, where vaccination rates and mitigation efforts are higher, has seen a lower proportion of deaths since June.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, November 12

The latest data.

Fatal Crash in Zion Township - 2021.11.12
MN News

1 dead after car goes airborne, slams into side of a house

The 22-year-old driver was trapped in the car and had to be extricated.

carver county dog
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot pet dog with compound bow as it was 'ruining hunt'

The suspect told investigators the dog was "ruining his hunt," according to the complaint.

Screen Shot 2019-12-26 at 1.27.55 PM
MN News

Car theft suspects arrested after turning up to burglarize victim's home

The suspect was caught after running into a nearby wooded area.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Center shooting

Officers responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon.

Eleazar Kovalov
MN Sports

Beloved Minnesota baseball umpire dies from COVID-19

Kovalov was a staple in the Minnesota baseball community.

snow
Weather MN

Next system arrives Saturday and likely drops accumulating snow in MN

The Twin Cities might get in on the snow accumulation this weekend.

Related

MN News

Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash with semi

Casey Myers was killed when a semi ran a stop sign near Sartell on Monday.

MN News

St. Paul woman killed in rollover crash on Interstate 90

A 26-year-old passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

MN News

Teenage girl killed in head-on crash in snowy conditions

The victim, from Proctor, was a passenger in a car that crossed the centerline.

MN News

1 dead in head-on crash with semi passing another vehicle

The driver of the car suffered life-threatening injuries.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Girl pinned by vehicle backing out of driveway in Rogers

The girl suffered significant injuries, police said.

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 44, dies after being hit by vehicle as she crossed street

A girl was also injured in the incident.

MN News

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Willmar

The victim was a passenger in one of the cars involved.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

1 killed, 1 seriously injured when motorcycle crashes into ditch

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries.