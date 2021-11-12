Woman, boy killed in four-vehicle crash on the Iron Range

Police investigating a four-vehicle crash in snowy conditions on Minnesota's Iron Range have confirmed that a woman and a boy have died.

The Minnesota State Patrol provided an update midday Friday to the crash that happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday on a snowy and icy Hwy. 135 in Gilbert. St. Louis County.

They have confirmed that killed in the crash was Betty Smith, 32, of Aurora, Minnesota, who was driving a Toyota Corolla.

Also killed was a passenger in the Corolla, identified as 11-year-old Dakota Smith, also of Aurora.

Also injured in the crash was a 10-year-old girl. She is in a critical condition at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth.

A third child in the car, a 6-year-old boy also from Aurora, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol has said the fatal crash happened on Hwy. 135 in Gilbert just before 4 p.m. Thursday when Smith lost control in snowy/icy conditions and crossed over the centerline, hitting an eastbound Toyota Yaris.

The Corolla was then hit by an eastbound Chevy Malibu, which t-boned the Corolla, with a Volkswagen Passat then rear-ending the Malibu.

The driver of the Malibu, a 51-year-old man from Biwabik, suffered non-life threatening injuries.