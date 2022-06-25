Skip to main content
Woman breaks free after being kidnapped and taken to Brooklyn Park



The woman was taken by force as she arrived at her work in Plymouth.





A man is in custody after he allegedly kidnapped a woman as she arrived at her work around 6 a.m. Friday in Plymouth. 

Nearly ten hours later, the woman was able to escape and call police, with officers responding to the 7500 block of 69th Ave. N. at 3:40 p.m., according to Brooklyn Park Police Department. 

Police say the woman was "taken by force" as she arrived at her workplace in Plymouth, with the suspect taking her to his home on the 7500 block of 69th Ave. N. where he held her against her will. 

She eventually broke free and went to a nearby house, where neighbors then called the police.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect leaving the area in a car. He was stopped and taken into custody. He and the victim knew each other, police said. 

More information will likely be made public if charges are filed. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

