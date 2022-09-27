Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka HS alum

A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter.

Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.

Stratton was a former student of Minnetonka High School, and had just started his junior year at the University of Indiana – Bloomington, where he attended the Kelley School of Business.

A fundraiser set up through the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) has raised over $62,000 through Tuesday morning. The funds will go towards research for Type 1 Diabetes, something Stratton was diagnosed with at 16 years old.

"Words can’t express what it is like to lose a brother and son who was this young and had so much potential," a fundraiser post reads. "We are devastated for ourselves, our extended family and all of Nate’s friends who loved him so much."

According to the fundraiser post, Stratton volunteered with the Minnesota chapter of JDRF directly and was an advocate for finding a cure.

"We encourage everyone to donate to T1D (Type 1 Diabetes) research as that is what he would have wanted," the family wrote. In addition, the Stratton family said they will match donations up to $10,000.

Stratton was also an avid downhill skier, with KARE 11 reporting he previously trained with Team Gilboa at Hyland Hills in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Authorities said the incident happened at about 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of N. Walnut St. and 12th St. in Bloomington, Indiana. Multiple witnesses at the scene told police they saw a car flee the scene after she struck Stratton, who was riding an electric scooter at the time.

At about 6 a.m., Stratton was pronounced dead at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital.

Howard was later found by law enforcement. According to a release, she failed dexterity tests and was taken into custody.

Surveillance footage captured Howard driving partially on the sidewalk moments before she struck Stratton. Another pedestrian is seen jumping into bushes to avoid Howard's car while she was on the sidewalk.

According to Monroe County Court records, Howard has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bloomington Police Capt. Ryan Pedigo told Bring Me The News Howard will also face a reckless homicide charge.