Woman charged with attempted murder in shooting outside Target

Woman charged with attempted murder in shooting outside downtown Minneapolis Target

The victim is in critical condition.

Hennepin County Jail

A woman who critically injured another woman in a shooting outside the downtown Minneapolis Target last week has been charged.

Perishea Young, 23, from West St. Paul, has been charged with second-degree intentional attempted murder and first-degree assault. The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 10 just before 6 p.m. in the area of 9th St. and Nicollet Mall.

It's been reported by the Star Tribune this week that the victim is not expected to survive her injuries.

According to the complaint, at about 5:45 p.m. officers arrived to find a large crowd surrounding a woman with a visible gunshot wound to her lower chest area. Police noted she was conscious but was "gasping for air." She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center

After reviewing multiple angles of video surveillance downtown, police determined the shooter was Young. The video shows the victim and Young getting into an argument, with another woman trying to calm tensions.

However, Young is seen pulling a gun out of her purse and then shooting the victim. According to the complaint, the victim was unarmed and never once advanced on Young. 

Young was seen dropping the gun and getting into a vehicle. The gun was picked up by another woman who then tossed it into the same car, which then speeds off.

At about 9:15 p.m. that same night, Young turned herself in to authorities. During an interview with investigators, Young claimed she shot the victim in self defense. However, when confronted with surveillance footage, she said she just wanted the victim to "back down," adding that she also is "quick to fight." Young also claimed that the victim spat at her during the argument, making her angry.

Young also claimed to investigators that she didn't know anyone at the scene during the incident, but then changed her story, admitting she knew others and the driver of the car she left the scene in.

Young is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail and made her initial court appearance on Monday. Her bail was set at $400,000 with no conditions or $150,000 with conditions.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.

