Woman charged with hate crime in alleged Waite Park attack

A Minnesota woman faces a hate crime charge and several felonies following an alleged attack on residents and officers in Waite Park over the weekend.

Prosecutors in Stearns County on Monday charged Alyssa M. Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, with first-degree burglary, two counts threats of violence, fourth-degree assault of a police officer and fourth-degree assault motived by bias in connection with the Saturday afternoon incident.

The Waite Park Police Department said officers were called to the 200 block of 3rd St. S. at around 3:15 p.m. Saturday on reports of Holmberg entering apartments and threatening to kill people.

Police said officers arrived and saw Holmberg chasing a Somali man, with witnesses on scene telling police the she "yelled racist comments" and threw a jar of salsa at the man, striking him in the back, before she began chasing him.

According to the criminal complaint, Holmberg kicked an officer and swore during her arrest, in addition to making racist comments.

The man allegedly struck by the salsa jar told police he'd been walking on the sidewalk at the apartment building when Holmberg began shouting "Somali move!" and "go home Somali", the charges state.

A girl from the family who called 911 during the incident told investigators Holmberg entered their apartment and "started screaming at them that she was going to kill her and her family."

A boy in the apartment told police Holmberg entered the home two separate times, threatened to kill the family, said "she hates Somalians and that she 'would be back,'" charges allege.

A man in the apartment said Holmberg knocked over a baby the first time she entered the apartment and pushed him over on the ground the second time.

The three residents each told police they were able to lock Holmberg out when she tried to enter a third time. They said they called 911 while she pounded on their door.

Hate crimes in Minnesota

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) commended law enforcement and prosecutors for bringing a crime motivated by bias charge in the case.

“We welcome the swift actions of police and hope the charge of felony assault motivated by bias resulting from this disturbing incident sends a strong message that alleged acts of racist violence will not be tolerated and will result in an appropriate response by law enforcement authorities," CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein stated Tuesday.

Crimes motivated by bias, or hate crimes, are certain crimes that are committed against others because of the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, age or national origin, according to the Dakota County Attorney's Office.

Crimes motivated by bias — which Minnesota law enforcement agencies are required by state law to report — include assaults, criminal damage to property or vandalism, and harassment or stalking crimes.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, hate crimes increased in Minnesota last year compared to 2020, with 238 incidents motivated by bias, resulting in a total of 271 victims and 191 offenders.

Holmberg is scheduled for an omnibus hearing in Stearns County District Court on Nov. 2.