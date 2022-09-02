Skip to main content
Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

Mark H. O'Dell died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Monday.

Flickr

Mark H. O'Dell died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Monday.

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him.

Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.

Charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter is Janice Hawkins-Green, 39, who told police she was arguing with O'Dell when she handed him a handgun, only for it to go off as she passed it.

She later conceded however that her finger was on the trigger as she passed the gun over, while the complaint notes that the gun in question had two safeties that prevent the gun from being fired unless they're turned off.

She told police that her 15-year-old daughter then placed the gun under a bed, where officers later found it.

The same daughter said her mother had told O'Dell to pack up and leave the house. The pair were arguing for about 15 minutes before the shot was heard.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Hawkins-Green and O'Dell's mother on the porch, with O'Dell wounded on the ground.

Next Up

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

Mark H. O'Dell died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Monday.

image
Minnesota Life

Lake Byllesby beach in Dakota County closed due to E.coli levels

The swimming beach at the Lake Byllesby reservoir is typically open from sunrise until 8 p.m.

image
Minnesota Life

Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster returns after Labor Day

A community tradition is back with new additions.

southwest light rail metro transit construction
MN News

Report: $500M funding gap remains for Southwest Light Rail

The controversial transit project is on-track to start running nine years after the initial projected opening date.

Chisholm Shooting
MN News

No charges to be filed against officers who fatally shot Chisholm man

Michael Johnson died of six gunshot wounds to the torso.

Brian Nienstadt
MN News

Search continues for man who went missing at State Fair

The vulnerable man went missing after becoming separated from his group.

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Scott Jensen listed among speakers at event featuring anti-vaxxers

Jensen spoke at the event last year.

Jenni Johnson
MN News

Interior designer critical in ICU after being hit by driver on crosswalk

The 46-year-old is fighting for her life after the Monday collision.

image
MN Property

Gallery: St. Croix River home is 'modern masterpiece'

The property features over 2,000-square-feet of decking.

image
MN News

St. Paul Police: Gas station employee shot on Grand Avenue

Police believe a confrontation led to the shooting.

Death Valley
MN Weather

Is Death Valley about to break the all-time September temperature record?

How long until a place like Death Valley truly is the valley of death?

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 7.13.03 AM
MN News

Fleeing Old Navy shoplifting suspect goes wrong way on Hwy. 10

Two people were arrested.

Related

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Suspect in Good Samaritan shooting charged with murder

The incident unfolded at a busy Minneapolis intersection the morning of Nov. 12.

Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 4.31.36 PM
MN News

Woman killed in Apple Valley was caught in crossfire between son, ex-boyfriend

Michelle McGill suffered ten gunshot wounds.

police lights
MN News

Charge: Minneapolis man says he doesn't know why he killed his brother

Fong Vang, 40, is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victim ID'd as 30-year-old from St. Cloud

She died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 3.18.39 PM
MN News

Charges: Woman found in burning apartment was killed by boyfriend

The suspect has a previous conviction for attempted murder.

WCCO building
MN News

Man who threw gun on WCCO roof charged with murder, manslaughter

The man originally lied and claimed someone else shot the victim.

Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 7.58.19 AM
MN News

Teen charged with murder of 15-year-old at light rail station

The victim died from a gunshot wound to the chest following the shooting Tuesday.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.