Skip to main content
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake

Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake

Witnesses attempted to save the man trapped inside the burning camper.

Cora L. Quaderer. Beltrami County Jail.

Witnesses attempted to save the man trapped inside the burning camper.

A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. 

Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. 

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses said they saw Quaderer standing outside the camper, arguing with a person inside. 

A witness told investigators they could hear Quaderer ordering the man to let her into the camper "or she would destroy parts or all of the structure," charges state. 

Witnesses then saw Quaderer light a piece of cloth and toss the burning item towards the front door. Quaderer allegedly ran from the scene as the camper quickly started to burn out of control. 

The victim, whom charging documents identify as Roy Lovelace, could be heard screaming that he could not get out of the camper. 

Witnesses tried to remove an air conditioning unit from the window to free Lovelace, but they were forced to retreat as the flames grew stronger. 

Investigators later found remains, presumably Roy Lovelace, inside the burned camper. An autopsy is pending from the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. 

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Quaderer in Brooklyn Center. 

Quaderer has multiple prior convictions for drug possession, theft and providing false information to police. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 4.41.14 PM
MN News

Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal Cass Lake camper fire

Witnesses attempted to save the man trapped inside the burning camper.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

Mark H. O'Dell died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Monday.

image
Minnesota Life

Lake Byllesby beach in Dakota County closed due to E.coli levels

The swimming beach at the Lake Byllesby reservoir is typically open from sunrise until 8 p.m.

image
Minnesota Life

Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster returns after Labor Day

A community tradition is back with new additions.

southwest light rail metro transit construction
MN News

Report: $500M funding gap remains for Southwest Light Rail

The controversial transit project is on-track to start running nine years after the initial projected opening date.

Chisholm Shooting
MN News

No charges to be filed against officers who fatally shot Chisholm man

Michael Johnson died of six gunshot wounds to the torso.

Brian Nienstadt
MN News

Search continues for man who went missing at State Fair

The vulnerable man went missing after becoming separated from his group.

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Scott Jensen listed among speakers at event featuring anti-vaxxers

Jensen spoke at the event last year.

Jenni Johnson
MN News

Interior designer critical in ICU after being hit by driver on crosswalk

The 46-year-old is fighting for her life after the Monday collision.

image
MN Property

Gallery: St. Croix River home is 'modern masterpiece'

The property features over 2,000-square-feet of decking.

image
MN News

St. Paul Police: Gas station employee shot on Grand Avenue

Police believe a confrontation led to the shooting.

Death Valley
MN Weather

Is Death Valley about to break the all-time September temperature record?

How long until a place like Death Valley truly is the valley of death?

Related

Fire
MN News

Body found after camper fire near Cass Lake; woman arrested

The camper caught fire at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 9.14.47 AM
MN News

Charges: Woman killed man with scissors, burned him in camper

The 42-year-old said she "may have" used meth before killing the man.

Evonne Sharkey
MN News

Woman charged in strangulation murder of St. Paul man

The woman told investigators that she was fighting off the man.

Munger mugshot
MN News

Charges: Brainerd man admitted to woman's gruesome murder

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, said he and the victim argued about infidelity before he strangled her with a belt.

Screen Shot 2021-07-27 at 7.28.06 PM
MN News

Man charged with murder of Red Lake police officer Ryan Bialke

David Brian Donnell Jr. opened fire on officers responding to a call on Tuesday.

Terrion Sherman
MN News

Man, 23, charged in brutal murder of young St. Paul woman

A 23-year-old St. Paul man is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Screen Shot 2020-07-09 at 9.40.22 AM
MN News

St. Cloud man charged with attempted arson after throwing Molotov cocktail

Deantae Demond Davis has been arrested in relation to other cries including robbery and burglary.

police lights squad car
MN News

Charges: St. Louis Park man lunged at woman, baby with knife

Clyde Mutanga has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault.