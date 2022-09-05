Woman charged with setting fire to apartment building 4 times

A woman has been charged with carrying out a series of arsons on the same apartment building over a 16-day period.

The Granite Falls Police Department announced that Brenda Lynn Stang, 56, was arrested on Sept. 1 in connection with fires on July 1, 2, 9, and 17 at the 6-story Henry Hill Apartment building at 150 7th Avenue.

Police say the fires were all started in common areas of the first floor of the building, with one of them started in the building's only elevator. Stang is a resident of the building.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fires.

Stang has been charged with four counts of 1st-degree arson and one county of tampering with a fire alarm system.

However, police say that the investigation into the damage caused by the fires will continue, and "additional criminal charges will likely be added."