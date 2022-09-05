Skip to main content
Woman charged with setting fire to apartment building 4 times

Woman charged with setting fire to apartment building 4 times

The 56-year-old was arrested in connection with a series of arsons in Granite Falls.

Pixabay

The 56-year-old was arrested in connection with a series of arsons in Granite Falls.

A woman has been charged with carrying out a series of arsons on the same apartment building over a 16-day period.

The Granite Falls Police Department announced that Brenda Lynn Stang, 56, was arrested on Sept. 1 in connection with fires on July 1, 2, 9, and 17 at the 6-story Henry Hill Apartment building at 150 7th Avenue.

Police say the fires were all started in common areas of the first floor of the building, with one of them started in the building's only elevator. Stang is a resident of the building.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fires.

Stang has been charged with four counts of 1st-degree arson and one county of tampering with a fire alarm system.

However, police say that the investigation into the damage caused by the fires will continue, and "additional criminal charges will likely be added."

Next Up

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Woman charged with setting fire to apartment building 4 times

The 56-year-old was arrested in connection with a series of arsons in Granite Falls.

Ethan Glynn
MN Sports

Bloomington Jefferson football player paralyzed after tackle on Friday

9th Grader Ethan Durkin Glynn is paralyzed from the shoulders down, his family says.

Screen Shot 2022-09-05 at 9.49.15 AM
Minnesota Life

LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar

The Lyn-Lake area lost a prominent Packers bar when The Herkimer closed in 2020.

Sweet Martha's Cookies
MN News

Fair-goers threw items at Sweet Martha's as it closed early on Saturday

The fair was forced to close early due to a shooting, brawl, and panic.

Lake O'Dowd
MN News

Fisherman finds body floating in Shakopee lake

A man was found dead in Lake O'Dowd Sunday morning.

Fb2-jNgWIAAp8hF
MN News

Triple homicide called one of St. Paul's 'most complex crime scenes'

"This is one of the most complex crime scenes we have investigated in a long time."

Screen Shot 2022-09-04 at 2.00.04 PM
MN News

Gunshot at State Fair happened with 'dozens' of police within 15-20 feet

Gov. Tim Walz has called for 'harsh consequences' for the shooter, whenever they are caught.

US Bank, U.S. Bank
MN Business

U.S Bank to raise minimum wage to $20 for U.S. employees

The change is effective in early November.

State Fair
MN News

Police will 'bolster' presence at State Fair after Saturday night shooting

The shooting, which injured one person, happened after a fight broke out in the Midway area.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 10.43.09 PM
MN News

Scott Jensen, Matt Birk say they won't release tax returns before election

Jensen's opponent, Gov. Tim Walz, released his tax returns in April and called on other candidates to do the same.

State Fair
MN News

Fight, shooting, panic cause early closure of Minnesota State Fair

Police say a person was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Minneapolis skyline
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis ranks as 2nd best city in America for Generation Z

Commercial Cafe's rankings put Minneapolis high on the list for 18-25 year olds.

Related

fire
MN News

Police: 51-year-old man set fire to his own home, killing 3 cats

The man is facing arson charges.

Gay Thompson
MN News

Charges: Woman used hairspray to set fire to mosque in East Grand Forks

Police used surveillance footage to trace her to a nearby hotel.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.16.49 PM
MN News

Fire sparks evacuation from apartment building, man arrested for arson

Police and fire crews responded to the fire just before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2019-03-29 at 7.39.22 AM
MN News

Man arrested for murder after woman dies in duplex fire

The 23 year old is being held on suspicion of arson and murder.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

One dead, five injured in Mantorville apartment building fire

The 12-unit building had to be evacuated.

Dennis Molla
MN News

Charges: Trump fan who blamed BLM/Antifa for fire started it himself

The 29-year-old from Brooklyn Center is facing two wire fraud charges.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Charges: Witnesses watched as Blaine man set house on fire

The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Press Bar fire
MN News

Owner pleads guilty to setting fire to his St. Cloud bar

The Press Bar and Parlor burned down in February 2020.