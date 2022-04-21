Woman critical after being shot outside family support center in Minneapolis

A woman is in a critical condition after she was shot outside a family support center in southeast Minneapolis.

The shooting was reported just after 7:30 p.m. outside FamilyWise at 3036 University Ave. SE., with officers arriving at the scene to find a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment on a critical injury.

Per Minneapolis Police Department: "This shooting did occur outside and in proximity to a family support center. No other individuals were injured."

At this time, no arrests have been made. MPD says it interviewed people in the area at the time, and is checking for nearby surveillance cameras.

FamilyWise provides parenting support to help families "break out of cycles of abuse, trauma, and poverty," according to its website, saying it "strengthens families by promoting the safety, stability, and well-being of children."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.