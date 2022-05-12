Skip to main content
Woman critical after boyfriend stabs her in neck at light rail station

The boyfriend of the victim is said to have stabbed her, according to St. Paul Police.

A woman was stabbed by her boyfriend on a Metro Transit light rail platform in St. Paul on Monday. 

The St. Paul Police Department said the incident happened at the Fourth Street and Union Depot light rail station just before 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a woman in her early 40s with a knife wound to her neck. A bystander was holding a pink fleece jacket against the woman's neck, as the victim was "losing a lot of blood."

She was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say she is expected to survive. 

The suspect, who the victim stated is her boyfriend, has not yet been located. Police are aware of the identity of the suspect.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

