Woman dead after being struck by teen driver who 'thought he hit a deer'

A teenage driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Duluth this past weekend, initially believing it was a deer he'd hit.

Police said the incident happened Sunday at about 11:15 p.m. along Glenwood Street, near Old Howard Mill Road, and left 39-year-old Jessica Jimenez, of Duluth, with fatal injuries.

Officers went to the scene and interviewed a 16-year-old boy who said he was driving eastbound on the street when he hit "what he thought was a deer." When the teenager said he pulled over, he realized he'd struck a pedestrian.

Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, according to police.

An investigation shows that the teenager was not impaired nor was he distracted at the time of the incident. However, it remains under investigation.

"Our thoughts go out to Jimenez's loved ones as they grieve her loss," the Duluth Police Department said in a statement.

According to Google Maps, there are no sidewalks in the area, nor does it have a crosswalk. The area consists of one single lane of traffic on each side.

