Woman dead after hit-and-run in Minneapolis parking lot

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday in downtown Minneapolis.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead in a Minneapolis parking lot Sunday night. 

The incident was reported around 8:15 p.m. at a parking lot on the 800 block of Hennepin Ave. in downtown Minneapolis, where Minneapolis PD says, based on preliminary information, the woman in her 50s fell down and was struck by a driver. 

The driver then left the scene before cops arrived. 

Paramedics' attempts to save the woman's life were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the case and asking anyone with information about the incident to contact CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at CrimeStoppersMN.org

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

