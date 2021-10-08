Woman dead, man arrested after armed standoff in Brainerd Lakes Area

October 8, 2021
Woman dead, man arrested after armed standoff near Nisswa

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

Woman dead, man arrested after armed standoff near Nisswa

The woman was found dead in a cabin after someone reported hearing gunshots.
A man was arrested Thursday night after a two-hour standoff with law enforcement following a report of gunshots in Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of several gunshots near 23684 County Road 4 in Lake Edward Township at about 11:04 p.m. on Oct. 7.

When they arrived, they "encountered" a man armed with a rifle and a handgun. 

"Deputies negotiated for nearly two hours and eventually convinced the suspect to put his weapons down in a safe location," the sheriff's office said. 

The man, who wasn't identified, was taken into custody. 

Law enforcement searched the property where the initial shooting complaint was reported and found a woman in a cabin. She was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. 

The incident is under investigation, with the sheriff's office noting the names of those involved won't be released until further investigation is complete and the woman's next of kin has been notified. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

