Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business

The woman died at the scene.

Google Streetview

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting at a business premises in St. Cloud Monday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department issued a notice just before 9 a.m. that there was a police presence at a property on the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. NE due to a shooting with one victim, with the suspect reportedly no longer in the area.

In an update at 11:50 a.m., the department said that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot. A 36-year-old man who is a "person of interest" has been found and taken into custody.

The shooting is since reported to have happened at Dubow Textile, a decoration and digital printing company located as 455 Lincoln Ave. NE.

There are few details available at this time, other than police saying there is no further threat to the public.

More information will be released "in the near future."

St. Cloud has seen a spike in violent crime much like the rest of the country in recent years. It had five homicides in 2021, breaking the previous high set in 2015, while reported shootings more than doubled, according to MPR News.

Dubow Textile
Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
