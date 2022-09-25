Woman dies after becoming trapped in Waseca house fire

A woman died after becoming trapped in a house fire in Waseca on Wednesday.

Waseca Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported house fire on the 500 block of 9th Avenue Northwest just before 6:30 p.m. One person was reported to still be inside the house, according to authorities.

Officers with the Waseca Police Department had already tried to enter the home but were unable to due to the heavy smoke. Fire crews then entered the house and found a woman inside.

The woman was taken outside, where first responders performed life-saving efforts. She died at the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been released, but the Mankato Free Press reported that she was 58 years old. The fire remains under investigation.