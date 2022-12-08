Woman dies after being shot in Minneapolis

A woman has died after being shot in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a reported shooting to 1201 Banneker Ave. N. in the Near North neighborhood at 12:35 p.m., and arrived to find the woman in her 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted until paramedics arrived. The woman however died from her injuries at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no details are available regarding a subject, but MPD says there's no "immediate threat" to the public from the incident.

It's the 76th incident being investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far in 2022. By the same date in 2021, there had been 89.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submitted online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.