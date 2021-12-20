Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Woman dies after being shot multiple times in Minneapolis
It's the 93rd homicide in Minneapolis this year.
A woman has died after being shot multiple times in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis on Monday morning. 

According to a press release from Minneapolis Police Department, the 3rd Precinct was notified of the shooting at 6:58 a.m., with officers and medics responding to the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue where they located a woman who was in "medical distress" after suffering "apparent gunshot wounds." 

Attempts to save the woman's life were performed at the scene, but she died after being transported by ambulance to the hospital, according to police. 

"There is limited information indicating who was involved or what transpired," police said in the release. 

The crime scene has been processed and homicide investigators are now working the case. The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online via CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tips can be made anonymously and could result in a reward if the information leads to an arrest and conviction. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

