Woman dies after being stabbed in the chest in St. Paul

Police are searching for a killer after a woman was fatally stabbed in St. Paul on Sunday.

The stabbing happened in St. Paul's North End neighborhood, with officers arriving at an apartment on the 100 block of Larpenteur Ave. around 2:30 p.m. to what was described by police as a "disturbing scene."

Police found a woman, aged in her 40s, unresponsive and suffering from a stab wound to the chest. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Paul Fire medics.

It marks the first homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

Homicide investigators are now working the case and the homicide scene was to be processed by the St. Paul Police Department Forensic Service Unit.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact St. Paul PD by calling 651-266-5650.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.