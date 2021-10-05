Woman dies after being thrown from SUV during morning crash

Authorities said the woman died at the scene.

A woman died after being thrown from her vehicle during a crash in the north Twin Cities metro Tuesday morning.

The woman's SUV was heading eastbound on Highway 10 in Blaine, near Highway 47, around 6:40 a.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle rolled, and the woman — the only occupant — was ejected from the SUV.

The sheriff's office said she died at the scene. They have not publicly identified the woman.

The sheriff's office, Blaine police, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.

