Woman dies as 'argument escalates into gunfire' in Lowry Hill

Police say an argument at a gathering in the Lowry Hill neighborhood of Minneapolis escalated into gunfire that left a woman dead.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, with police called to the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South after a report that a gunshot victim had been loaded into a vehicle and taken away.

Officers were told the victim in the shooting, a woman in her 30s, had been taken to Hennepin County Medical Center via private vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She later died at the hospital.

Per MPD: "Preliminary information indicates that an argument at a gathering escalated into gunfire. The shooting occurred outside."

No arrests have been made at this time. MPD says it marks the 13th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.