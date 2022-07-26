Skip to main content
Woman dies following rollover crash on I-35 in Forest Lake

Woman dies following rollover crash on I-35 in Forest Lake

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the southbound lanes of I-35.

Minnesota State Patrol

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the southbound lanes of I-35.

The Minnesota State Patrol has updated a crash report from Sunday to note that one of the people involved has died. 

According to the report, Alexis Haylee Covey, 60, of Forest Lake, was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 35 north of Highway 8 in Forest Lake at approximately 4:20 p.m. Sunday, July 24. 

Covey was driving a Toyota Yaris southbound in the left lane of the freeway behind an Acura TCX when the State Patrol says Covey "swerved from the left lane to the right lane and upon returning to the left lane struck the rear end of the Acura TCA causing both vehicle to rollover and come to a stop in the median."

Covey was taken to Regions Hospital, where she died. The State Patrol says she was not wearing her seatbelt. 

The driver of the Acura, a 45-year-old Hugo woman, was not injured. She was wearing her seatbelt, the crash report says. 

There have been 211 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 248 at the same point in 2021. 

Next Up

State Patrol
MN News

Woman dies following rollover crash on I-35 in Forest Lake

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the southbound lanes of I-35.

Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 12.50.30 PM
MN News

Charges: 'Wasted' 18-year-old caused deadly crash near New London

The Willmar 18-year-old has been charged with four crimes.

Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 12.11.40 PM
MN News

2 shootings 8 blocks apart in Brooklyn Park on Monday

The second of the two shootings happened at the Zanewood Recreation Center.

police tape
MN News

Man found dead in vehicle near Hutchinson

The Meeker's County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Flipping Burgers
MN News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

Three St. Paul restaurants are involved in a burger that is named after the lieutenant governor candidate.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man killed, gunfire strikes police precinct overnight in Minneapolis

The two separate incidents are under investigation.

FONvtpdXIAYIaIh
MN Sports

Minnesota high school coaching legend Larry McKenzie retires

The six-time state champion is hanging up his whistle.

Monoclonal antibodies
MN Health

U.S. News ranking identifies top 10 hospitals in Minnesota

The Mayo Clinic is also No. 1 nationally.

Satriano
MN News

Ramsey County medical assistant charged with aiding murder suspect

A St. Paul woman could face half the maximum penalty that could be imposed for life without parole.

ambulance
MN News

Crash kills motorcyclist on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake

The 45-year-old lost control and flipped the motorcycle in a ditch, according to the crash report.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.50.09 PM
MN Food & Drink

Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

A local Mexican restaurant will also relocate to the new space.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.19.23 PM
MN News

Retired MN police chief speaks out after son attacked in Minneapolis

His son was knocked unconscious outside a downtown Minneapolis bar.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Crash kills motorcyclist on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake

The 45-year-old lost control and flipped the motorcycle in a ditch, according to the crash report.

ambulance
MN News

Trucker dies after crashing into jackknifed semi trailer on I-35

The crash happened on an icy stretch of I-35 in southern Minnesota.

State Patrol
MN News

3 killed, 1 critical after trio of crashes in Minnesota Thursday

One person also faces life-threatening injuries in a crash that happened in Olmsted County.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in southern Minnesota

The crash happened Wednesday just east of Blooming Prairie.

state patrol
MN News

Driver dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in Zumbrota.

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 29, dies in two-vehicle crash south of Mora

The crash occurred in Brunswick Township just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

ambulance
MN News

Kansas City man killed in semi rollover crash in Minnesota

The crash happened before sunrise Monday in Baxter.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman dead, Iowa man jailed after head-on crash

The driver of the Nissan, 79-year-old Shirley Emma Friebe, of Eagle Bend, died in the crash.