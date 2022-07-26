Woman dies following rollover crash on I-35 in Forest Lake

The Minnesota State Patrol has updated a crash report from Sunday to note that one of the people involved has died.

According to the report, Alexis Haylee Covey, 60, of Forest Lake, was involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 35 north of Highway 8 in Forest Lake at approximately 4:20 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

Covey was driving a Toyota Yaris southbound in the left lane of the freeway behind an Acura TCX when the State Patrol says Covey "swerved from the left lane to the right lane and upon returning to the left lane struck the rear end of the Acura TCA causing both vehicle to rollover and come to a stop in the median."

Covey was taken to Regions Hospital, where she died. The State Patrol says she was not wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the Acura, a 45-year-old Hugo woman, was not injured. She was wearing her seatbelt, the crash report says.

There have been 211 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 248 at the same point in 2021.