Woman dies from injuries in crash that killed her husband, another man

A third person has died from their injuries following a crash in Lake Lillian in late September.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that Gertrude Faber, 83, of Lake Lillian died on Sept. 27, three days after the crash that killed her husband, 86-year-old August Faber.

A third person, 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer, of Faribault, was also killed in the crash.

According to police, Dahlheimer was driving an SUV southbound on 195th Street between Lake Lillian and Cosmos at around 4:30 p.m. when he was in a collision with a car driven by August Faber.

August Faber and Dahlheimer were killed, with Gertrude Faber taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment on injuries that would ultimately prove fatal.

The West Central Tribune reports that the SUV had been reported stolen out of the city of Kandiyohi a short time before the crash.