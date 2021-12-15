Woman dies in head-on crash in Anoka County

A woman was killed in a crash in Ham Lake Tuesday night.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash near Crosstown Boulevard Northeast and Bataan Street Northeast at around 8:08 p.m.

The crash occurred when a man driving a truck westbound collided head on with a SUV that was being driven eastbound by the female motorist, according to the sheriff.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The male driver sustained minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Ham Lake Fire Department and Allina EMS also responded to the scene.