Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Woman dies in head-on crash in Anoka County
Publish date:

Woman dies in head-on crash in Anoka County

The woman was traveling eastbound near Crosstown Boulevard Northeast and Bataan Street Northeast when her vehicle collided with a truck.
Author:

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

The woman was traveling eastbound near Crosstown Boulevard Northeast and Bataan Street Northeast when her vehicle collided with a truck.

A woman was killed in a crash in Ham Lake Tuesday night.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a crash near Crosstown Boulevard Northeast and Bataan Street Northeast at around 8:08 p.m.

The crash occurred when a man driving a truck westbound collided head on with a  SUV that was being driven eastbound by the female motorist, according to the sheriff.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. 

The male driver sustained minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Ham Lake Fire Department and Allina EMS also responded to the scene. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Woman dies in head-on crash in Anoka County

The woman was traveling eastbound near Crosstown Boulevard Northeast and Bataan Street Northeast when her vehicle collided with a truck.

Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.49.24 AM
MN News

Multiple crashes in foggy conditions on Highway 52

Dense fog is making travel difficult Wednesday morning.

instacart grocery bags destroyed blaine 12-13-21 go fund me
MN News

Instacart driver cited after destroying Blaine couple's order

The driver also left the customers a note that said "f*** the police."

0901_Away_AZ-110
MN Vikings

Vikings receiver KJ Osborn is more than a third wheel

Osborn has stepped up in the absence of Adam Thielen and come through in the clutch.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

5 kids hurt when dump truck driver rear-ends school bus

They were taken to the hospital.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe weather outbreak: 100 mph winds, strong tornadoes possible

An unprecedented severe weather event is set to unfold.

missing crystal kid
MN News

Crystal police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Payton Willis / Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Gophers commit 27 turnovers, beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi anyway

The Gophers countered with some hot shooting to come away with the victory.

car keys hand holding unsplash - crop
MN News

Hennepin attorney will 'ramp-up prosecution' of carjackings

Two prosecutors will be dedicated to auto theft cases, which have been on the rise.

prior lake high school
MN News

Investigation into racist Prior Lake H.S. video goes to county attorney

The county attorney's office will decide whether criminal charges should be filed.

west st paul menards robbery suspect - crop
MN News

Former prison mates charged in connection with Menards armed robbery

An armed man was at the store at 4:30 a.m., waiting for the employee who opened that day.

mcdonald's
MN News

State joins sexual assault victim's suit against McDonald's franchisee

The lawsuit claims supervisors knew about the assault but did nothing.

Related

MN News

2 killed in fiery overnight crash in Anoka County

A vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Ham Lake

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Second person dies after head-on crash in Anoka County

The crash injured three others, including a 4-year-old boy.

Fire
MN News

Woman, 73, dies in Anoka County house fire

A 73-year-old woman has died after life saving efforts Monday

MN News

Litchfield woman dies in head-on crash in Carver County

The crash happened west of Chaska on Hwy. 212.

MN News

Teen bicyclist dies in head-on crash with motorist in Blaine

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 20.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Driver killed after crashing into parked semi-trailer

The crash occurred on the 5800 block of University Avenue Northeast.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 27, killed in Anoka County motorcycle crash

The crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.