Woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Cambridge

The victim is believed to have been in her 30s.

A car crash in Isanti County claimed the life of an as-yet unidentified woman on Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 5:17 p.m. in Maple Ridge Township, near the intersection of Roanoke St. NW and 417th Ave. NW.

According to a news release from an Isanti County Sheriff spokesman, sheriff's deputies along with police officers from the city of Braham arrived at the scene to find that one vehicle had left the roadway before striking a tree.

An adult female was found "in close proximity" to the vehicle. Authorities have not specified whether she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will be released upon confirmation by medical examiners as well as notification of next of kin.

"The area was checked thoroughly and no other victims were located," the release says.

According to data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, as of the end of October, there have been 411 traffic-related fatalities in the state this year — compared to 331 in 2020.