Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Publish date:

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Cambridge

The victim is believed to have been in her 30s.
Author:
ambulance

A car crash in Isanti County claimed the life of an as-yet unidentified woman on Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 5:17 p.m. in Maple Ridge Township, near the intersection of Roanoke St. NW and 417th Ave. NW.

According to a news release from an Isanti County Sheriff spokesman, sheriff's deputies along with police officers from the city of Braham arrived at the scene to find that one vehicle had left the roadway before striking a tree.

An adult female was found "in close proximity" to the vehicle. Authorities have not specified whether she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity will be released upon confirmation by medical examiners as well as notification of next of kin. 

"The area was checked thoroughly and no other victims were located," the release says.

According to data from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, as of the end of October, there have been 411 traffic-related fatalities in the state this year — compared to 331 in 2020. 

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Driver dies after colliding with SUV in Fridley, hitting pole

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured.

Tanner Morgan
MN Gophers

Tanner Morgan's shocking downfall continues against Illinois

The senior struggled as the Gophers were stunned by the Illini at home.

ambulance
MN News

Woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Cambridge

The victim is believed to have been in her 30s.

Hot Topic store
MN News

Hot Topic store in MN closes after apparent staff walkout over wages

A sign posted outside the store has gone viral on social media.

Screen Shot 2021-11-06 at 8.40.04 AM
MN News

At least one killed in rollover crash on I-494 in Eden Prairie

Traffic cameras show a commercial truck upside down off the road.

P.J. Fleck, Gophers football
MN Gophers

What is the Gophers' path to the Big Ten Championship game?

The Gophers are poised to win their first division title but it won't be easy.

FDeceo4XEAUynqp
MN Sports

Brackets for the Minnesota high school football state tournament

Section championship Friday night is in the books and the brackets are loaded.

Screen Shot 2021-11-06 at 6.52.46 AM
MN News

Teenage boy missing from East Bethel is found safe

The 17-year-old has not been seen since Friday afternoon.

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves go ice cold to finish disappointing homestand

A rough second half handed Minnesota its fourth straight loss.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man taunted wounded victim on camera before 'savage' murder

Ivan Contreras-Sanchez is also accused of helping dump the body in a farming culvert.

Harris Winfield Stearns Co St. CLoud robbery - 11.05.21
MN News

Man pistol whipped during afternoon robbery in St. Cloud, police say

The victim had been carrying $3,400 in cash, according to charges.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Armed robbery, attempted carjacking near U of M Twin Cities

The incidents occurred Friday afternoon, UMPD said in an alert.

Related

ambulance
MN News

Report: Pedestrian killed while crossing highway in Isanti County

The victim has been identified as a 63-year-old woman.

MN News

Woman found dead near car crash in Carver County ID'd

The extreme cold snap is believed to have played a role in her death.

ambulance
MN News

Fatal crash in Maple Grove latest in deadly weekend on MN roads

This has been an especially deadly summer for road deaths in Minnesota.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 82, dies after car crash near Hudson

It happened Saturday afternoon.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

Woman dies after rolling her ATV in 4th of July crash

It's believed dusty road conditions contributed to the crash.

Screen Shot 2019-06-19 at 6.55.35 AM
MN News

Passenger killed in crash on Highway 95 in Cambridge

A vehicle turning left at an intersection was broadsided.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

Boy dies after ATV accident in northwest Minnesota

The victim has not been identified yet.

Ambulance hospital emergency
MN News

Woman dies after her ATV collides with car near Moose Lake

The crash happened Saturday on the Soo Line North Trail.