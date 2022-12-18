Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine

A 71-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Sibley County Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Chevy HHR was traveling southbound on Highway 25 in Faxon Township just before 11:30 a.m. At the same time, the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound.

East of 208th Lane, the two drivers collided in the northbound lane. Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash, according to DPS.

The driver of the Chevy HRR, identified as Carol Ann Deutsch, 71, of Belle Plaine, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado, identified as a 30-year-old man from Jordan, was uninjured. An infant passenger was also uninjured.

The DPS has tallied 428 deaths on Minnesota roads this year, which is down from 489 at the same point last year.