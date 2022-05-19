Skip to main content
Woman drives into wet concrete, gets stuck in attempt to flee police

Woman drives into wet concrete, gets stuck in attempt to flee police

The 53-year-old woman drove into wet concrete trying to flee police on Monday.

WSDOT/Flickr

The 53-year-old woman drove into wet concrete trying to flee police on Monday.

A Rochester woman drove into fresh concrete as she tried to evade police Monday morning. 

The 53-year-old had been the center of nine complaints to the Rochester Police Department since May 11, the department told Bring Me The News. She had been driving erratically and using a bullhorn to "spread the word of God" as she drove.

Authorities said, at about 4:38 p.m., officers tried to make a traffic stop after seeing her drive through a red light while yelling through her bullhorn. The woman refused to stop.  About an hour later, another officer on 3rd Avenue was stopped at a red light when a passerby approached their car to alert them that the woman in front of them had "run multiple lights."

The second officer attempted to pull the woman over at Westover Lane and 7th Street Northeast. When the officer activated his sirens and lights, the woman shouted into the bullhorn, "Oh look! I'm getting pulled over." The officer did not pursue the woman and turned off his lights and sirens, pulling over to the side of the road.

She then accelerated, driving towards Broadway Avenue until she crashed through construction barricades and into about "150 feet of wet, freshly poured concrete."

Pictures and video of the incident were shared to Facebook, which you can see here.

Screen Shot 2022-05-19 at 10.05.14 AM

Officers arrested the woman without further incident. She was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for a psych evaluation as well. 

The woman, who has not been identified, faces two counts of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, one count of first-degree damage of property and one count of driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

She has not officially been charged as of Thursday morning.

The construction company said the damages accrued from her actions are around $30,000-$40,000. The company, Chippewa Concrete, told the Post Bulletin that it wouldn't surprise them if this happened again, because they typically see similar incidents happen "about twice a year."

Next Up

Smoothing concrete
MN News

Woman drives into wet concrete, gets stuck in attempt to flee police

The 53-year-old woman drove into wet concrete trying to flee police on Monday.

Jennifer Carnahan
MN News

Family of late Rep. Hagedorn sues widow Carnahan over unpaid medical expenses

The lawsuits allege that Carnahan has yet to reimburse Hagedorn's family for medical expenses despite promising to do so.

storm, severe weather, derecho
MN Weather

Hail and tornadoes possible Thursday in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin

Storms are expected to fire along a warm front draped across southern Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-04-23 at 8.02.52 AM
MN News

Bde Maka Ska pavilion construction begins next week

The former lakeside food stand, home to Lola on the Lake, caught fire in 2019.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Undercover child sex sting sees 4 men arrested in St. Louis Park

One of the men is being held as he's in a position of authority of power over children.

Owl
MN News

New Raptor Center data shows 'substantial drop' in bird flu patients

However, the virus remains a serious health threat for birds.

Kris Richard Severin
MN News

Hunt for inmate who escaped correctional facility in northeast MN

The 42-year-old might be in the Floodwood area.

Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 6.16.34 PM
MN News

Suspect kills himself after shooting woman and baby at Fargo restaurant

The suspect was found dead in a stolen vehicle in Minnesota.

CK Kyle Kasio
MN News

Charges: Guest stabbed three men as they slept in Albert Lea

Investigators believe the suspect is related to all three victims.

Kandiyohi County Courthouse
MN News

2 charged for fentanyl overdose death of 19-year-old

The-19-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose last month.

storm, severe weather
MN Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch: Hail, 65 mph gusts, tornadoes possible

The watch is just north of the Twin Cities metro area.

Lake Minnetonka
Minnesota Life

The staggering rise of Minnesota's most famous lakes this spring

Imagine dumping Lake Minnetonka into Lake Superior 47 times.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man arrested for killing of woman in Woodbury home

The 39-year-old was taken into custody without incident, according to the Woodbury Police Department.

MN News

Woman fought off abduction attempt in southern Minnesota

The woman was walking on a trail when a man tried to grab her.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 11.47.44 AM
MN News

Woman critical after boyfriend stabs her in neck at light rail station

The boyfriend of the victim is said to have stabbed her, according to St. Paul Police.

Adam Hunter Pattishall.
MN News

Fleeing suspect charged in crash that left husband dead, wife critical

Daniel Joseph Fisher, 57, died from multiple blunt force injuries in a crash Sunday. His wife, Cathleen, is in critical condition as of Tuesday.

rochester carjacking suspect
MN News

Rochester police seek suspect in attempted carjacking

Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

Tyler Kline
MN News

Councilor charged with drunken driving, fleeing police says he won't resign

He's charged with drunken driving and fleeing police.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Minneapolis teen arrested in St. Cloud after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

The vehicle was stolen in a car-jacking in Minneapolis Thursday.

minneapolis police
MN News

Charges: Man rammed stolen car into squad car, got stuck in snowbank

He's accused of trying to flee police.