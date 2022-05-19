Woman drives into wet concrete, gets stuck in attempt to flee police

A Rochester woman drove into fresh concrete as she tried to evade police Monday morning.

The 53-year-old had been the center of nine complaints to the Rochester Police Department since May 11, the department told Bring Me The News. She had been driving erratically and using a bullhorn to "spread the word of God" as she drove.

Authorities said, at about 4:38 p.m., officers tried to make a traffic stop after seeing her drive through a red light while yelling through her bullhorn. The woman refused to stop. About an hour later, another officer on 3rd Avenue was stopped at a red light when a passerby approached their car to alert them that the woman in front of them had "run multiple lights."

The second officer attempted to pull the woman over at Westover Lane and 7th Street Northeast. When the officer activated his sirens and lights, the woman shouted into the bullhorn, "Oh look! I'm getting pulled over." The officer did not pursue the woman and turned off his lights and sirens, pulling over to the side of the road.

She then accelerated, driving towards Broadway Avenue until she crashed through construction barricades and into about "150 feet of wet, freshly poured concrete."

Pictures and video of the incident were shared to Facebook, which you can see here.

Officers arrested the woman without further incident. She was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for a psych evaluation as well.

The woman, who has not been identified, faces two counts of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, one count of first-degree damage of property and one count of driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

She has not officially been charged as of Thursday morning.

The construction company said the damages accrued from her actions are around $30,000-$40,000. The company, Chippewa Concrete, told the Post Bulletin that it wouldn't surprise them if this happened again, because they typically see similar incidents happen "about twice a year."