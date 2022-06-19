Skip to main content
Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

The woman shot and killed while in an RV in north Minneapolis last week has been identified.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was killed on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North at around 10 a.m. on June 14. The cause of death was identified as a gunshot wound.

Minneapolis police found Tanna suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in an RV at the time of the incident. Despite life-saving efforts, she died at the scene.

A man was reportedly with Tanna in the RV at the time of the shooting. He was not injured and fled the scene shortly after, police said. 

No suspect arrests have been announced, but police say they do not believe the incident was random.

The shooting marked Minneapolis’ 42nd death reported as a homicide this year. 

Next Up

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dead, passenger critical after overnight crash in rural MN

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.54.27 AM
MN News

People flee from Duluth bar after accidental shooting during fight

The fight occurred at around 2 a.m. Saturday at Aces on First.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman found 6 days after falling in her garage

She was found by her lawn service on June 16, and she believed she fell on June 10.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.49.06 AM
MN Weather

Heat index Monday in the Twin Cities could hit 107

Dangerously hot conditions are expected Sunday afternoon through Monday.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Shooting in Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3

No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

Hennepin Avenue S.
MN News

Frey vetoes proposal for bus-only lanes on Hennepin Avenue

The City Council approved the proposal on a 8-5 majority.

police lights
MN News

Authorities refute owner's claim that deputy killed dog 'for no reason'

The dog bit the deputy while he was arresting two assault suspects early Friday morning.

Vince McMahon
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minneapolis fans criticized for cheering Vince McMahon at Smackdown

McMahon stepped down as CEO on Friday amid a misconduct probe.

3210 33rd Ave NE, St Anthony, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Charges: Superintendent harassed with cardboard penis deliveries

A 30-year-old woman admitted to being upset with the superintendent over a school employee whom she is friends with.

Daniel James Hart
MN News

Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Authorities say Daniel James Hart is potentially driving a black 2017 BMW 740i with a Minnesota license plate reading as "5BD597."

image
MN News

Bodies of construction workers recovered from St. Paul trench collapse

Fire officials said both bodies had been located, the second after about 12 hours of searching.

Related

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Man fatally shot in the arm in Minneapolis is identified

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man.

minneapolis police
MN News

Woman killed inside RV in north Minneapolis

Police have not identified the suspect but believe the shooting was not random.

Minneapolis police
MN News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Two men were killed in Uptown and another man was shot and killed near 41st and Portland in south Minneapolis.

police tape
MN News

Minneapolis homicide victims identified by medical examiner

The homicides were the 19th and 20th of the year in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Man found yelling for help after being shot in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Elwood Avenue North at around 9:15 p.m.

police lights
MN News

Charge: Minneapolis man says he doesn't know why he killed his brother

Fong Vang, 40, is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

police tape
MN News

Victims in separate fatal shootings in Minneapolis identified

The victims were aged 20 and 45, respectively.

900 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, Minnesota - July 2021
MN News

2 men die at the scene of shooting in north Minneapolis

Both men died at the scene.