Woman fatally shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood

It's the fourth homicide so far this year in St. Paul.

SPPD

A woman has died after being shot in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened just after midnight on the 40 block of Lyton Place, with a 911 caller reporting hearing an argument followed by at least one gunshot.

A news release says officers arrived at the scene to find a woman in her "early 30s" suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk outside a house.

St. Paul Fire medics were called to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead a short time after they arrived.

Two men who were at the house when police arrived were taken in for questioning. As of Saturday morning no arrests have been made, but police say this was "not a random incident."

The woman's identity will be released in the coming days by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

This marks the fourth homicide in St. Paul so far this year, marking a deadly start to the year. There were 38 homicides in the city in 2021, which was itself a record.

