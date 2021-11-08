Woman fatally struck by driver while crossing street in Columbia Heights

A woman who was crossing the street Sunday evening in Columbia Heights was fatally struck by a motorist.

The unidentified woman was attempting to cross from east to west on Central Avenue NE when she was struck by the driver of a minivan who was southbound. The collision happened at approximately 5:19 p.m. near the 4500 block of Central Avenue.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures at the scene before the victim was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The woman driving the minivan was not injured.

The crash resulted in authorities shutting down Central Avenue for investigation, though the road has since reopened to traffic.