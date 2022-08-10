Skip to main content
Woman fighting for her life after shooting in Minneapolis

The woman was shot only about a half-hour after a 14-year-old suffered critical injuries in an apparent accidental discharge.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Minneapolis. 

At 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, Minneapolis Police Department says it was alerted to a shooting near the intersection of 21st St. E. and 15th Ave. S. in the Ventura Village neighborhood, with officers finding a woman at the scene who was suffered a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound."

She was taken to an area hospital where her current condition is unknown.

MPD says there may have been "an altercation between a group of people" that "escalated to gunfire," adding that the dispute may have involved people "who have a former dating relationship."

Police have not identified the victim or any suspects, and no arrests have been announced. 

14-year-old shot about 30 minutes earlier

About 30 minutes before the woman was shot in the Ventura Village neighborhood, a 14-year-old suffered what police described as a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" from an apparent accidental discharge at an apartment in North Minneapolis. 

That story can be found here

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

