Woman found crashed in ditch arrested for her 10th DWI

A woman who was found crashed in a ditch was arrested by police for her 10th DWI.

Duluth Police Department says it was called to a crash near North Blackman Avenue and West Arrowhead Road at around 9:45 p.m.

They found a vehicle off the road in a ditch, with the driver – a 59-year-old woman – "reportedly appeared to be under the influence of alcohol."

An "alcohol compliance test" was performed and the woman gave a blood-alcohol concentration reading of 0.25, more than three times Minnesota's legal limit of 0.08.

Duluth PD says that she was arrested for 1st-degree DWI while also under ignition interlock and alcohol restriction sanctions. That's because she had nine previous DWIs.

