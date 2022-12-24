Woman found dead after being reported missing in Duluth

A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Duluth was found dead on Friday.

Duluth Police Department confirmed Friday evening that the body of Diane Poole had been found, with no foul play suspected.

Poole, who suffers from dementia, had been reported missing having last been seen in the area of Mesaba and East 9th Street.

She had last been seen wearing sweatpants and a shirt, but no shoes or jacket in sub-zero wind chills.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Diane," police said.