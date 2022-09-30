Woman found dead at Minneapolis home was stabbed multiple times

Police are investigating a 37-year-old woman’s death as a homicide after she was found in a North Minneapolis home suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, LaTiffany Altanette Lessley, was found in a residence on the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Her death was confirmed as a homicide by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined she died from "multiple sharp force injuries."

The incident marks the 68th death MPD has investigated as a homicide this year.

There have been no arrests made.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.