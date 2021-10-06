Woman found dead in Bloomington dumpster is identified

Her boyfriend has been charged in her death.

A woman whose body was tossed into a dumpster in Bloomington after her boyfriend allegedly killed her has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Tuesday identified the woman as Samantha Samih Farah, 24, of Bloomington. Her boyfriend, Nasri Abdilahi, 23, was charged last week in her death.

Nasri Abdilahi Bloomington Police Department

The charges against him say he stabbed Farah in their apartment at the Nicollet Court Apartments, dragged her body through the parking lot and tossed her into a dumpster on the 8900 block of Wentworth Ave. on Sept. 27. He then led police on a high-speed chase with their 1-year-old child in the car that ended in Minneapolis.

The medical examiner said she died of "multiple blunt force and sharp force injuries of the head and neck."

Neighbors saw Adbilahi drag her body through the parking lot and toss it in the dumpster, the criminal complaint says.

When police arrived, they followed a trail of blood and drag marks from the dumpster, through the parking lot, and to their apartment. Inside, there was a large pool of blood with a knife lying in it.

Family members of both Abdilahi and his deceased girlfriend told investigators he has "mental health issues," the complaint said.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.