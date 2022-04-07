Body found on ice identified as 44-year-old woman

Skip to main content
Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Someone had seen the body lying on the ice in a channel.



Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman.

The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.

When first responders arrived they found the person, now identified as Hale, was deceased.

She is from nearby Royalton, Minnesota. 

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office said it is still determining the cause and manner of death, but the Benton County Sheriff's Office indicated last week that foul play isn't suspected. 


