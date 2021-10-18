Woman found dead on train tracks in Moorhead
Officials are investigating a death on railroad tracks in Moorhead after a woman was found dead there Sunday morning.
According to the Moorhead Police Department, employees of the Northern Santa Fe Railroad reported a possible medical emergency on the railroad tracks near Memorial Park at around 11:45 a.m.
Moorhead police and firefighters located a woman's body upon arrival.
The train was stopped for an investigation and blocked traffic downtown for around an hour.
The death is not suspicious and does not present a danger to the public, according to the department. The name of the victim has not yet been released.