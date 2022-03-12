Woman hit by driver in Coon Rapids dies a week later from injuries

A pedestrian hit by a driver in Coon Rapids last week has died from her injuries.

Michelle Marie Quackenboss-Kelley, 51, of Coon Rapids, was struck at the intersection of East River Road and 85th Avenue Northwest at around 1:40 p.m. on March 1.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Quackenboss-Kelley died on Tuesday, March 8, at Hennepin Healthcare.

Her cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the collision.