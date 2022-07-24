Skip to main content
Woman hit by train while crossing tracks in Delano

The woman suffered "severe" injuries and was hospitalized.

A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a train while trying to cross tracks in Delano Friday.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an injured woman near 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue East at around 2 a.m.

The woman, along with two others, was trying to cross train tracks by going between parked train cars. While the woman was still crossing, the train started moving. She fell and became stuck under the cars, suffering “severe” injuries, according to the department.

Deputies, along with fire crews, performed life-saving measures at the scene before the woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance. 

Her current condition is unknown. 

