Woman hits man with SUV during domestic dispute, killing him

A man died after being struck by an SUV driven by his ex in what police describe as a domestic dispute.

The incident unfolded at 3:20 a.m. Saturday near 1st Ave S and 17th St E., just south of downtown Minneapolis, with police arriving at the scene to find a man in his 30s with grave injuries.

He later died at Hennepin County Medical Center, with a release from Minneapolis Police Department saying he was struck by a woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship.

They were involved in an argument, which escalated when the woman got behind the wheel of an SUV, "left the roadway and struck [the man] who was on foot near a sidewalk."

The woman was arrested at the scene. There have been no charges filed at this time.

It marks the 46th homicide in Minneapolis so far this year. The deceased will be named at a later date.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.