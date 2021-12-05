Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Publish date:

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
Author:

A 47-year-old woman is in “critical” condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul Saturday.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 100 block of Litchfield Street at around 2:45 a.m.

At the scene, officers located a woman inside the residence who had been shot in the head. The woman was unresponsive.

Multiple other people were inside the residence but were unable to give a suspect description, according to SPPD.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Alexander Mattison
MN Vikings

Vikings-Lions: 5 things you can count on

It's a great time for the Vikings to play the Lions.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Omicron variant confirmed in Wisconsin man who traveled to South Africa

Five other cases have been confirmed and linked to a Wisconsin wedding.

police lights
MN News

Police find man dead, another with 'self-inflicted stab wound' in St. Anthony home

The incident is now under investigation.

Sharon Mollerus - duluth - snow plow car
MN Weather

Sunday snowstorm walloping MN's North Shore with huge totals

Just ridiculous snow totals expected the rest of Sunday.

Screen Shot 2021-12-05 at 6.49.03 AM
MN Weather

Saturday snow causes havoc on Twin Cities roads

There were countless spinouts and crashes across Minnesota.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild win battle of NHL's hottest teams, extend winning streak to six

Kirill Kaprizov delivered a shootout winner to take down the Maple Leafs.

Fair State Brewing Cooperative
MN Living

Popular Minneapolis taproom to start requiring proof of vaccination

The new policy will only apply to indoor service.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings downgrade Eric Kendricks to out against Lions

The Vikings have also activated Michael Pierce from injured reserve.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Minnesotan sentenced after assaulting man with baseball bat

Marshall Wayne Boshey was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Target store
MN Living

Target's gift card discount is back, but for this weekend only

The fine print: for Target Circle members only (but membership is free).

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Minneapolis teen arrested in St. Cloud after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

The vehicle was stolen in a car-jacking in Minneapolis Thursday.

Related

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Brooklyn Center shooting

Officers responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2019-08-19 at 8.08.05 PM
MN News

Woman dies after being shot in head amid large fight in St. Paul

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday.

KSTP - John Elder Minneapolis police - July 16 2021
MN News

3-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in Minneapolis

It happened around 11 a.m., and police are actively investigating.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul police arrive to 'disturbing scene,' find woman dead in home

An adult male was arrested in connection with her death.

Screen Shot 2019-11-01 at 8.12.53 AM
MN News

Man killed, woman shot in St. Paul's 27th homicide of 2019

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

15-year-old shot in Fridley, listed in critical condition

The teen was brought to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Ef1XhE0WsAIKZRW
MN News

Woman killed in shooting on East Side of St. Paul

The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.