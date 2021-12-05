Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

A 47-year-old woman is in “critical” condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul Saturday.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 100 block of Litchfield Street at around 2:45 a.m.

At the scene, officers located a woman inside the residence who had been shot in the head. The woman was unresponsive.

Multiple other people were inside the residence but were unable to give a suspect description, according to SPPD.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.