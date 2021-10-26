October 26, 2021
Woman in critical condition after driver hit her in Minneapolis

She's been unresponsive, but recently gave a thumbs up to her family.
Anya Magnuson

A 23-year-old woman suffered skull fractures and other broken bones after a driver hit her, throwing her possibly more than 30 feet, in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis. 

According to her Caring Bridge page, Anya Magnuson, a communications coordinator for the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and a server at Fogo de Chao, was walking across Hennepin Avenue with a small group of friends after their shift at the restaurant on Friday, Oct. 22, when she was hit by a car. 

She was critically injured, suffering a broken femur, a tibia and fibular fracture, several pelvic fractures, an orbital fracture, two fractures at the base of her skull, road rash, a brain bleed, a traumatic brain injury, and she had to have stitches in her head, the page said. 

The day after the crash, her mother, former Star Tribune reporter Colleen Kelly who now works at Medtronic, wrote she was not very responsive and was on a ventilator at Hennepin County Medical Center.  

"Because of Anya's medical history, this collision is a particularly bitter pill," Kelly wrote. "She had only recently gotten on a highly successful cancer treatment — thanks to the Mayo Clinic — and was so taking advantage of that, reconnecting with high school friends and getting to embrace some of the fun she lost out on due to the illness that had practically consumed her college years.

"The last six months have been filled with get-togethers, nights out, family trips, work and more. This week, she was supposed to be going to Chicago with two close friends," Kelly added. 

Magnuson has undergone a few surgeries and has more scheduled on Tuesday to fix her broken bones.  

And her family got some good news on Monday when she, for the first time since the crash, "clearly and repeatedly responded to a command." 

She gave a thumbs up twice and wiggled her toes on her right foot after getting a sponge bath, the Caring Bridge page said. 

"This was just fabulous to see, particularly after visiting with a social worker from the traumatic brain injury center. That was a tough conversation, with so many things unknown," Monday's entry stated. 

A family friend has also set up a GoFundMe page to help Magnuson and her family pay for her care. The page has a goal of $15,000 and as of Tuesday morning, it has raised $12,233. 

The Minneapolis Police Department told Bring Me The News the crash happened near Lagoon and Hennepin avenues at about 12:34 a.m. on Oct. 23. The driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with police. 

Anya Magnuson
