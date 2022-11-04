Skip to main content
Woman indicted for laundering money for drug trafficker behind realtor's murder

As part of the scheme, Phouvanh Keokaythinh stashed up to $80,000 in drug money at her family's home in Bloomington.

Monique Baugh, Facebook

A Minneapolis woman has been indicted in a money-laundering scheme for a fentanyl and marijuana trafficker who was behind the 2019 murder of Monique Baugh.

Phouvanh Keokaythinh, 36, made her first court appearance this week charged with one count of money laundering conspiracy, one count of concealment money laundering and one count of false statements in application for a passport.

Between December 2018 and August 2019, Keokaythinh is accused of laundering the proceeds from fentanyl and marijuana trafficking for Lyndon Wiggins, aka Lyndon Swarn, a Twin Cities rapper who goes by the name of Black Bag L.A.

Wiggins was described as the brains behind the kidnapping and murder of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh, who was lured to a house in Maple Grove, kidnapped by two men, and fatally shot in an alleyway, while an attempt was also made to kill hey boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh.

Keokaythinh allegedly stashed up to $80,000 at her family’s home in Bloomington for Wiggins, who sold illegal fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pills as well as marijuana.

She's then accused of using the drug money to purchase a farm in Michigan, which Wiggins and others used to grow marijuana. She worked with others to maintain a bank account owned by a shell company to keep up the property.

Keokaythinh also directed others to maintain a credit card that Wiggins would use for both personal and drug expenses. She and others used the drug money to make more than $117,000 in credit card payments between January 2017 and March 2019.

In January of 2020, Keokaythinh lied on a passport application, claiming she had lost hers. But her passport had actually been seized by law enforcement in October 2019 during a search warrant of the Michigan property.

Wiggins is currently serving a life sentence in prison following his conviction of abetting first-degree murder in Baugh's death. He’s also been convicted of possession with intent to distribute more than 33,000 fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pills.

