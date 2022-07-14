Skip to main content

Woman injured by fleeing suspects has seen one of her dogs die, another critical

The crash happened Monday on East Viking Boulevard in Anoka County.
Screen Shot 2022-07-14 at 8.38.06 AM

The woman injured in a crash caused by a pair of fleeing shoplifting suspects has seen one of her dogs die as a result of the incident, while another battles critical injuries.

Debra Hirsch was driving back from her cabin Monday morning with her two dogs in the front seat when she was struck head-on by a stolen vehicle containing two suspects fleeing an alleged shoplifting in North Branch, Chisago County.

The chase had brought the suspects to Linwood Township, in Anoka County, when the crash happened on East Viking Boulevard. The passenger in the suspect vehicle was killed as a result.

Hirsch suffered non-life-threatening injuries that includes a broken toe and five fractured ribs, according to a Go Fund Me created to help with her recovery and cover her veterinary bills.

Her two dogs were sitting in a tote in the front passenger seat, but due to the force of the impact one of them was pinned beneath the dashboard, and died from her injuries.

The other dog was in a critical condition at an emergency veterinarians in Oakdale, and is now recovering at home.

As of Thursday, the fundraiser had reached just short of $6,500 of its $15,000 goal. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-14 at 8.38.06 AM
MN News

Woman injured by fleeing suspects has seen one of her dogs die, another critical

The crash happened Monday on East Viking Boulevard in Anoka County.

image
MN Food & Drink

Loons Landing Brewery announces grand opening

Loons Landing Brewery will celebrate its "maiden voyage" this month.

Scene of a police-involved shooting in Minneapolis.
MN News

Man fatally shot by Minneapolis police after lengthy standoff

This is a developing story.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

DNA reveals identity of man found dead in Rosemount railroad shed in 2014

The 48-year-old went missing in 2013 in Montana.

hang-glider-4163506_1280
MN News

Fishermen rescue pilot after aircraft crashes on southern Minnesota lake

The crash happened on a rural Le Sueur County lake.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 6.45.11 PM
MN News

Camel bites two MN zookeepers, drags one by the head for 15 feet

The camel bit two zookeepers while being escorted down an alleyway Wednesday.

NathanMcGuireSouthWashingtonCoSchools
MN News

Former Woodbury HS girls basketball coach wins defamation lawsuit

The outcome means a parent owes Nathan McGuire $50,000 and a signed letter admitting she lied about him.

ATV
MN News

4-year-old boy killed in Minnesota ATV crash

The sheriff's office said a 6-year-old boy was also treated for minor injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 2.57.27 PM
WI News

Wisconsin GOP governor candidate doesn't rule out overturning 2020 election

A Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate said he'd "need to see the details" on a bill to overturn the 2020 election results.

Joey Chestnut
Minnesota Life

Joey Chestnut coming to Minnesota for rib-eating contest

Bring a wet wipe...

IDS Center
MN News

Nearly half the floors of IDS Center evacuated due to flooding

According to the building's owner, the 26th floor and above were evacuated.

Screen Shot 2022-07-13 at 12.43.05 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

An Evening with Cary Elwes will include Q&A, 'Princess Bride' screening

Elwes will appear at the Fitzgerald Theater later this year.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-02-25 at 9.22.26 AM
MN News

Teen dies from injuries sustained in crash with suspected drunk-driver

Erika Cruz was involved in a vehicle crash in Rochester Tuesday night.

ambulance
MN News

Woman dies in head-on crash in Anoka County

The woman was traveling eastbound near Crosstown Boulevard Northeast and Bataan Street Northeast when her vehicle collided with a truck.

ambulance
MN News

2 dead after separate fatal crashes on Minnesota roads

One crash happened in Steele County and the other in Anoka County.

ambulance
MN News

One dead, one critical after head-on crash in Ham Lake

The crash occurred on Crosstown Boulevard near 173rd Avenue Northeast.

Clovin McVay Jr.
MN News

1 dead, 1 critically injured after crash on I-35W in Bloomington

The single-vehicle crash happened over the weekend.

ambulance
MN News

One dead, two injured in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 169

The crash occurred on Highway 169 early Sunday morning.

Screen Shot 2019-09-23 at 7.57.42 AM
MN News

3 bikers flee deputies on Interstate 35, 1 suspect still at-large

The chase began around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

ambulance
MN News

One dead, two critical after crash in Lyon County

The crash occurred Friday evening on Highway 23 in Fairview Township.