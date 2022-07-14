Woman injured by fleeing suspects has seen one of her dogs die, another critical

GoFundMe

The woman injured in a crash caused by a pair of fleeing shoplifting suspects has seen one of her dogs die as a result of the incident, while another battles critical injuries.

Debra Hirsch was driving back from her cabin Monday morning with her two dogs in the front seat when she was struck head-on by a stolen vehicle containing two suspects fleeing an alleged shoplifting in North Branch, Chisago County.

The chase had brought the suspects to Linwood Township, in Anoka County, when the crash happened on East Viking Boulevard. The passenger in the suspect vehicle was killed as a result.

Hirsch suffered non-life-threatening injuries that includes a broken toe and five fractured ribs, according to a Go Fund Me created to help with her recovery and cover her veterinary bills.

Her two dogs were sitting in a tote in the front passenger seat, but due to the force of the impact one of them was pinned beneath the dashboard, and died from her injuries.

The other dog was in a critical condition at an emergency veterinarians in Oakdale, and is now recovering at home.

As of Thursday, the fundraiser had reached just short of $6,500 of its $15,000 goal.