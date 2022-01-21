Skip to main content
Woman jailed for attempted murder in Scott County; victim in critical condition

A 33-year-old woman is behind bars and a 69-year-old victim is fighting for her life following a what authorities say was an attempted murder in a southern Twin Cities suburb. 

According to the sheriff's report, the 33-year-old woman called 911 around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 asking for medical help for a woman who was unresponsive at a residence on Livery Lane in New Market Township. 

Deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene to find a 69-year-old homeowner unresponsive. She had "serious injuries" and was taken by ambulance to M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, and as of Friday she is in critical condition. 

The 33-year-old woman, who also lives at the New Market Township residence, was arrested without incident and booked into the Scott County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree intentional attempted murder. 

Details of the incident haven't been revealed, with the Scott County Sheriff's Office only saying that questions about what happened "will likely be addressed" if and when criminal charges are filed. 

Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen called it a "tragic incident" that has required deputies and investigators to work "tirelessly" on this case and a homicide investigation from two weeks ago, resulting in an "untold number of hours to bring suspects to justice." 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

