Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash on icy highway in Minnesota

The crash happened on a highway that was slick from snow and ice.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in central Minnesota. 

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 371 in Cass County — with snow and ice reportedly affecting road conditions — when the driver of a Chevy Silverado traveling north on Hwy. 371 crossed over the center line and collided with an oncoming Ford Escape. 

An older couple from Backus was in the Ford. The passenger, 83-year-old Susan A. Bye-Elyea, died at the scene. The driver, 86-year-old Leo D. Elyea, was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The driver and passenger in the Silverado — a 56-year-old man from St. Cloud and 26-year-old from Foley — were taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash happened near Haddix Circle NW, which is just north of Hwy. 87 in Backus. 

Preliminary data from state's traffic safety division shows 67 deaths on Minnesota roads so far this year, which is a decrease from 84 at the same point in 2021. 

