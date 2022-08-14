Skip to main content
Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County

The crash occurred on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township Friday night.

Credit: Erik McLean via Unsplash

The crash occurred on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township Friday night.

A Virginia, Minnesota man is facing charges after he crashed his pickup while driving drunk Friday night, killing another driver.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Babbitt Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at around 11:30 p.m.

Officials learned that a pickup truck driver, identified as a 40-year-old man from Virginia, had crossed over the center line while traveling westbound near the intersection of Highway 135.

He then crashed into an eastbound car. The driver of the other car, a 39-year-old woman from Eveleth, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the car.

Alcohol was a "major" factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The pickup truck driver is facing criminal vehicular homicide charges, in addition to charges related to drunk driving. 

