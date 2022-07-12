Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

The woman fatally shot in Apple Valley Sunday has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 49-year-old Michelle McGill.

The Apple Valley woman died of multiple gunshot wounds just after 6:20 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Oriole Drive, where police had been summoned on a report of shots fired. Apple Valley Police Department said several people called 911 to report "multiple people shooting at each other," in addition to a vehicle fleeing the scene.

Officers arrived at the scene to find McGill, who was dead, with a gun in her hand, according to the police press release.

A 39-year-old man described by police as McGill's ex-boyfriend is believed to have fled the scene and drove to Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, where he was listed in serious condition from gunshot wounds.

McGill's 25-year-old son suffered gunshot wounds and was treated at a hospital and released, with police saying he was then taken into custody after admitting to participating in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation. More details could be made available if charges are filed.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.