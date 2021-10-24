Woman killed in crash ID'd as 'bad ass biker chick' with 'giving spirit'

October 24, 2021
Woman killed in Carver County crash identified as 'bad ass biker chick' with 'giving spirit'

Woman killed in Carver County crash identified as 'bad ass biker chick' with 'giving spirit'

The 30-year-old died in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 19.
The motorcyclist killed in a crash in Carver County this past week has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Jessica L. Peterson. 

The 30-year-old Belle Plaine woman was riding a motorcycle eastbound on County Road 40 when she crashed around 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, east of Highway 25. First responders transported Peterson to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, where she succumbed to her injuries. 

Peterson has been described by family and friends as a woman who "lived life to the fullest and without judgement" who had a passion for riding motorcycle, according to her obituary

"If she wasn’t getting wind therapy, she was being the best aunt to her three nieces and nephew. She was their biggest supporter and loved them profoundly. Jessica always joked that she didn’t need to have her own children because she was so blessed to be an aunt!" her obituary continued. 

Peterson worked at The Joint, a Minneapolis bar whose Facebook post announcing her death referred to "Lil Jess" as a "bad ass biker chick." 

"Jessica was full of love and light, and we will look forward to seeing her again on the other side," The Joint's Facebook post said. 

A close friend of Peterson created a GoFundMe for her family to help cover funeral costs. You can donate here

"I ask everyone to do a good deed in honor of Jessica and her kind and caring heart. Whether it’s just opening the door for someone or much more. Keep her giving spirit going," the friend who created the GoFundMe wrote, echoing Peterson's obituary that reads: "Jessica lived to show her compassion and love for others through acts of kindness."

