Woman killed in rideshare crash was visiting home from New York

Skip to main content
Woman killed in fiery rideshare crash was visiting home from New York

Woman killed in fiery rideshare crash was visiting home from New York

Tributes have been paid to Ashley Amland, who was killed in the Aug. 7 crash.

Go Fund Me

Tributes have been paid to Ashley Amland, who was killed in the Aug. 7 crash.

The woman killed when her Uber was struck by a suspected drunk-driver in August was visiting her native Minnesota from New York City to attend a close friend's wedding.

An emotional tribute has been paid by friends of Ashley Amland, 31, who died from her injuries in hospital a week after the Aug. 7 crash in St. Paul.

In a GoFundMe page launched to help her family hold two memorial services, it's revealed that Amland was living in New York City at the time of her death. She had moved there from Minnesota at the age of 22, and eventually landed her "dream job" at media company Hearst.

The tribute notes that Amland would frequently return to Minnesota to visit, and had come back just two days before the crash that ultimately claimed her life to attend one of her best friends' weddings.

"She made the responsible choice to take an Uber home," her friends wrote. "Just one mile from her family’s home, the Uber she was traveling in was struck by a suspected drunk driver."

Amland died on Aug. 15, after a week in the intensive care unit. 

The tribute describes Amland's fearlessness, noting she studied abroad in London while attending the University of Minnesota and traveled much of western Europe while there.

After college, she "she packed her bags and moved across the country from Minnesota to New York City."

"She had no job or plan, but it didn’t matter. She was determined to fulfill her lifelong dream, and nothing was going to stop her. She worked long hours at various jobs, but did so with grit and endless optimism, eventually landing her dream job at Hearst.

"Along the way, she built lasting friendships, explored the city she loved, and showed us all how to live life to the fullest."

It's hoped that the fundraiser can generate $40,000 to hold two celebration of life ceremonies for Amland: one in Minnesota and the other in New York City, with some of the money being used to pay for her family to travel to New York, as well as move Amland's possessions back to Minnesota.

It has raised just under $15,000 as of Wednesday.

Next Up

Ashley Amland
MN News

Woman killed in rideshare crash was visiting home from New York

Tributes have been paid to Ashley Amland, who was killed in the Aug. 7 crash.

301001773_2932079620272162_6585193016576757558_n
MN Food & Drink

After Mankato teardown, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in MN

When was the last time you ate there?

Screen Shot 2022-08-31 at 4.03.34 PM
MN News

Charges: Infant kidnapped during visitation at Shakopee government center

The child and woman were found Wednesday in Wisconsin.

police lights
MN News

Dog mauling mother in front of daughter shot dead by police

The owner suffered "multiple injuries" in the attack.

Screen Shot 2022-08-31 at 1.18.08 PM
MN News

African long-tailed shrikes escape from Minnesota Zoo

Four magpie shrikes flew out of the aviary last month.

cold, wind chill, freezing
MN Weather

How a rare 'triple dip' La Nina could impact Minnesota's winter

Three consecutive La Nina winters has only happened twice since 1950.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

Man assaulted, held hostage in Brooklyn Park

No arrests were made in the incident.

BrothersinRuralMNCrash
MN News

Minnesota 19-year-old killed in crash, brother injured

The crash happened Sunday afternoon south of Danube, in western Minnesota.

bed bath beyond mike mozart flickr
MN Business

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 150 stores; 8 left in Minnesota

The company continues to go through turmoil in the ever-changing consumer market.

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 12.41.49 PM
WI News

Botany BrewFarm to revive wind-powered farmhouse brewery in Wisconsin

A new place to escape the hustle and bustle is on the horizon.

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 8.47.58 PM
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV driver in Cloquet

A 26-year-old man died in the collision.

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 3.18.39 PM
MN News

Charges: Woman found in burning apartment was killed by boyfriend

The suspect has a previous conviction for attempted murder.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 2.29.47 PM
MN News

Family's tributes to mother killed by partner in St. Paul murder-suicide

The 30-year-old was killed by her partner, who then killed himself.

Screen Shot 2022-07-18 at 7.03.26 AM
MN News

Suspect crashes stolen car in St. Paul, killing 70-year-old woman

The vehicle had been stolen from Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-08-06 at 6.57.24 AM
MN News

Charges: Woman was drunk when she caused crash that killed father-of-four

Anoka's Adam Madsen was killed in the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 10.12.47 PM
MN News

Driver, 36, killed in wrong-way crash that closed I-35E south in St. Paul

The driver caused a multi-vehicle crash.

Molly, Kyra
MN News

Tributes to two young friends killed in western Wisconsin crash

Tributes are being paid to the pair, who attended the University of St. Thomas and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, respectively.

MN News

Austin man killed in crash with milk truck

Tributes have been paid to the 23 year old from Austin.

MN News

Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash with semi

Casey Myers was killed when a semi ran a stop sign near Sartell on Monday.

Pixabay - emergency room ambulance hospital
MN News

Uber passenger dies a week after fiery crash in St. Paul

Her Uber was struck by a suspected drunk-driver.