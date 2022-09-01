Woman killed in rideshare crash was visiting home from New York

The woman killed when her Uber was struck by a suspected drunk-driver in August was visiting her native Minnesota from New York City to attend a close friend's wedding.

An emotional tribute has been paid by friends of Ashley Amland, 31, who died from her injuries in hospital a week after the Aug. 7 crash in St. Paul.

In a GoFundMe page launched to help her family hold two memorial services, it's revealed that Amland was living in New York City at the time of her death. She had moved there from Minnesota at the age of 22, and eventually landed her "dream job" at media company Hearst.

The tribute notes that Amland would frequently return to Minnesota to visit, and had come back just two days before the crash that ultimately claimed her life to attend one of her best friends' weddings.

"She made the responsible choice to take an Uber home," her friends wrote. "Just one mile from her family’s home, the Uber she was traveling in was struck by a suspected drunk driver."

Amland died on Aug. 15, after a week in the intensive care unit.

The tribute describes Amland's fearlessness, noting she studied abroad in London while attending the University of Minnesota and traveled much of western Europe while there.

After college, she "she packed her bags and moved across the country from Minnesota to New York City."

"She had no job or plan, but it didn’t matter. She was determined to fulfill her lifelong dream, and nothing was going to stop her. She worked long hours at various jobs, but did so with grit and endless optimism, eventually landing her dream job at Hearst.

"Along the way, she built lasting friendships, explored the city she loved, and showed us all how to live life to the fullest."

It's hoped that the fundraiser can generate $40,000 to hold two celebration of life ceremonies for Amland: one in Minnesota and the other in New York City, with some of the money being used to pay for her family to travel to New York, as well as move Amland's possessions back to Minnesota.

It has raised just under $15,000 as of Wednesday.